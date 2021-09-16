Should we take vitamin supplements for wellness and health? Here's everything you need to know

People often use health supplements for nutrients like Vitamin B12 and Vitamin D. The former is used for keeping blood cells and nerves healthy, while the latter helps in the maintenance of bones

A healthy lifestyle is incomplete without proper nutrients, including vitamins. In the past few years, over the counter vitamin supplements have become popular as a means to maintain their wellness and health. Taking health supplements also helps prevent any deficiencies in vitamins, micronutrients and minerals in their body. It can also help sustain a healthy and active lifestyle.

Here are some common health supplements that are used by people:

Essential Omega-3

This essential fatty acid comes from fish oil, making it difficult for many people to get adequate amounts of the nutrient. This makes supplements in the form of soft gels an easy and inexpensive alternative.

Turmeric and Bioperine capsules

These capsules carry the benefits of turmeric and Bioperine, an extract of black pepper. The capsules contain about 1000 mg of turmeric per serving and are indicative of the spice’s benefit as a superfood and health supplement. The capsules also carry 10 mg of Bioperine to include the benefits of black pepper as well.

Grapeseed and Vitamin C Capsules

These are used to help the human body achieve its daily recommended intake of Vitamin C. These capsules are extremely helpful for people who follow plant-based diets.

Multivitamins

Boasting a combination of various nutrients such as Vitamin D, selenium, pantothenic acid (Vitamin B5), biotin and energising natural extracts, these capsules are the perfect supplement for people with active lifestyles.

Vitamin B12 capsules

Another nutrient that is not produced by the body, this is found in various food items such as fish, meat and dairy products. Health supplements of this vitamin, which is essential for the development of brain, blood vessels and nerves, are easily available.

An important thing to note is that health supplements should never replace proper meals. They are best effective when taken in conjunction with a healthy and balanced diet.