'Should have sent everyone back inside': Boris Johnson apologises for attending party during lockdown

Johnson acknowledged for the first time Wednesday that he was at the May 2020 garden party at his Downing Street office

London: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologised for attending a garden party during Britain's coronavirus lockdown in 2020, saying there are things the government “did not get right.”

Johnson is facing anger from the public and politicians over claims he and his staff flouted pandemic restrictions by socialising when it was banned. Some members of his Conservative Party say he should resign if he can't quell the furore.

Johnson acknowledged for the first time Wednesday that he was at the May 2020 garden party at his Downing Street office, though he said that he had considered it a work event.

Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons: “I want to apologise. … With hindsight, I should have sent everyone back inside.”

During the UK’s first lockdown, which began in March 2020 and lasted for more than two months, almost all gatherings were banned. Millions of people were cut off from friends and family, and even barred from visiting dying relatives in hospitals. Thousands were fined by police for breaking the ban on gatherings.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.