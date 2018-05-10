Shot in Brussels station causes panic, no one hurt

You are here:
World Reuters May 10, 2018 01:06:20 IST

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A person fired a shot into the ground at the Brussels Midi station on Wednesday and then ran off, sowing panic among the crowds although no one was injured, a spokeswoman for the Brussels prosecutor said.

Major Belgian media reported that a "detonation" had caused Brussels Midi station to be evacuated by the police. Both the police and prosecutors denied it.

The spokeswoman said video images showed someone had fired a shot into the ground just after 1700 CET (1500 GMT). The area was cordoned off and no one was injured.

The bullet shells have been recovered and sent to the lab for ballistic checks while the police are looking for the suspect, she said.

(Reporting by Julia Fioretti and Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

