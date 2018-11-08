Shooting underway at bar in California's Thousand Oaks city: Multiple fatalities, injuries feared; identity of shooter unknown

Multiple people were reported injured after a gunman opened fire in a bar in southern California late on Wednesday. The shooting was reported at the Borderline Bar & Grill in the city of Thousand Oaks, Ventura County. At least one officer was injured, according to local news portal Ventura County Star.

There is no information on the shooter yet.

Authorities also fear several casualties. The Los Angeles Times quoted a law enforcement official as saying that at least 30 shots were fired and that there are casualties, not specifying a figure.

Police officers are working to secure the scene of crime amid reports of "multiple injuries", said the Ventura County Fire Department. "Please stay away from the area. Active law enforcement incident. Multiple injuries reported. Details still being determined. Multiple ambulances requested."

#OaksInc: Ongoing active shooter incident reported at Borderline in @CityofTO . Please stay away from area. Active law enforcement incident. Multiple injuries reported. Details still being determined. Multiple ambulances requested. @VCFD pic.twitter.com/4X3b8KMisc — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 8, 2018

Law enforcement agencies, firefighters and other first responders, along with several ambulances, are at the spot. Gunshots were reported even as officers were responding to the incident.

"It's still a very active scene," the report quoted Ventura County Sheriff's Office captain Garo Kuredjian as saying.

More details are awaited