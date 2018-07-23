Shooting in Canada: Unidentified gunman shot dead by police after killing one, injuring 14 on Toronto's Danforth Avenue

A mass shooting reportedly took place along Danforth Avenue in Toronto in Canada on Sunday night. According to CP24, the Toronto Police has confirmed that 14 people were shot and one among them is dead. The shooter was later killed by the police. However, preliminary reports suggested that "multiple people were shot at" and that "the victims were spread across many blocks".

A 54 Division spokesperson told Global News that the shooting happened in the Logan and Danforth Avenues area, and was reported just after 10 pm. According to EMS, around 10 victims were shot, and one of them may be a minor.

Meanwhile, emergency officials were called to the scene and paramedics treated victims while a police command post was set up.

Jeremy Cohn, a digital journalist with Global News Toronto, shared a video of the shooting site on Twitter.

BREAKING: Multiple people shot on Danforth Av in Greektown. Victims are spread across many blocks. pic.twitter.com/PvobE1so81 — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) July 23, 2018

According to local media reports, the police was interviewing witnesses about the shooting who reportedly heard "several gun shots". Meanwhile, according to News.com.au, the police has warned people to stay away from the disctrict and the local subway system has begun bypassing the scene. As per a CP24 report, the Toronto Paramedic Services said that they were responding to initial information of as many as 10 people being injured, but they could not provide a confirmed number.