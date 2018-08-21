Shooting at London's Kingsbury tube station leaves three people injured: The Sun

(Reuters) - A shooting at London's Kingsbury tube station has left three people injured, the Sun newspaper reported on Monday night.

"Police and London Ambulance Service were alerted at around 2145hrs on Monday, 20 August, to reports of shots fired in Kingsbury Road, NW9.", a spokesman of the Metropolitan Police was quoted as saying by the newspaper. http://bit.ly/2MGhMZm

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.