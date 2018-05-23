You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Shooter in Panama City, Florida, killed - local TV

World Reuters May 23, 2018 04:06:57 IST

Shooter in Panama City, Florida, killed - local TV

(Reuters) - A man firing a gun who barricaded himself inside a Panama City, Florida, apartment complex on Tuesday has been killed, WMBB-TV reported on its website.

The suspect, Kevin Holroyd, 49, was wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Walton County, the Sheriff's Office in Bay County said on Facebook. Walton County is west of Bay County, which includes Panama City.

Panama City spokeswoman Caitlin Lawrence confirmed that Holroyd was dead but did not give details.

The homicide victim, 30-year-old Clinton Street, died from multiple gunshot wounds before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Walton County Sheriff's spokeswoman Corey Dobridnia said in a phone interview.

The shooting death and active shooter incident were related, the Walton County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.

Officials had been engaged in a standoff with Holroyd, who fired at authorities, Bay County Sheriff's Office said.

An emergency worker was grazed by a bullet, Bay County Sheriff's Office said. The injury was minor, Panama City spokeswoman Caitlin Lawrence said in a phone interview.

Panama City is located on Florida's panhandle about 80 miles (129 km) west of Tallahassee.

(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Matthew Lewis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 23, 2018 04:06 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores