'Sharing is caring': Man shares watermelon with pet lizard, video goes viral

Humans are known for sharing a very close and affectionate relationship with their pet animals. Whether that be dogs, cats, or birds, people go to every possible extent to keep their pets happy and healthy. Apart from the mentioned animals, some people also like to keep some exotic animals as their pets like lizards, bears, and a few wild animals, further showering them with love just like their own children. In one similar heartwarming instance, we have recently come across a video where a man was seen sharing his slice of watermelon with his pet lizard.

The heart-warming video is already all over the internet. Shared by an Instagram page named Buddy & DragonDAD, the video is simply amazing. It has been dedicated by the man to his pet Blue Iguana named Buddy. As we see in the footage, the man stands close to the lizard’s little home and enjoys watermelon. However, things get more amusing when the lizard also comes forward and grabs a chunk from the slice to relish it together with his owner.

The caption of the video also read, “Sharing is caring” with a watermelon emoji.

Watch here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buddy & DragonDAD (@lizardthebuddy)



People watching the video were quite intrigued and amazed, with many taking to the comments section to share their reactions. While a user enquired about the lizard’s name, “Thank you again for sharing your lizard with us. What is his name?”, another person wrote, “He taking some big chunks lol” A person also commented, “Always share your food with the homies.”

On the other hand, a few people also shared their concerns about sharing food with an animal that had Salmonella. One wrote, “Sharing might be caring but not with an animal that had Salmonella as normal oral flora.” The video has so far grabbed thousands of views and likes.

It is pertinent to note that the page has several amusing videos of the lizard along with his owner as they engage in fun activities on a day-to-day basis.

