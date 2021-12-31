Shanghai opens two new metro lines to take total network length to 831 km, longest in the world

The two new driverless metro lines take the total number of automatic lines in the city to five

Maintaining its position as the city with the longest metro network, Shanghai has opened two new driverless metro lines. With the two new lines, the total length of the city’s metro network extends to 831 kilometres.

The newly opened lines- Phase one of Line 18 and Line 14 –went into operation on 30 December, according to Xinhua News. As per the news outlet, Shanghai’s Line 14, which operates for 38 km, is the first fully automatic metro line for eight-car trains in the city. The line is expected to function as a pivotal part of the metropolis, serving 31 stations. As per reports, it will connect the areas of Putuo, Jiading, Jing'an, Huangpu districts and Pudong New Area.

As per Wion News, Phase one of Line 18 extends to approximately 21 kms. The 18 station route is expected to help ease traffic in Shanghai’s downtown area.

The two new driverless metro lines take the total number of automatic lines in the city to five. Currently, Shanghai operates 167 km of fully automatic metro lines, making it the first in the world.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Shanghai now boasts of 508 metro stations in total. Many of the metro lines in the city have unofficial nicknames like Line 6, which has been termed “Hello Kitty Lane” due to its pinkish livery.

Similarly, the city’s Line 10, which connects some major tourist attractions such as Xintiandi, Nanjing Road and Yuyuan Garden, is called the “Golden Line”.

After Shanghai, Beijing and New Delhi take the second and third spot on the list of cities with the largest metro networks.

Beijing’s metro extends to about 780 km, with 450 stations, as per Beijing Daily reports. The city constructed 53 km of metro lines this year.

Delhi Metro’s Phase IV track, which totals 103.93 km, is expected to begin functioning in 2024. This will take the city’s metro network to 453 km.