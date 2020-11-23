Shanghai airport conducts mass testing of staff after COVID-19 cases reported among cargo handlers
More than 17,700 people had been swabbed by Monday morning with over 11,500 testing negative, Xinhua News Agency reported
Beijing: Staff at Shanghai's biggest international airport are facing mass testing after a small outbreak of COVID-19 in the city was linked to several cargo handlers, with plans underway to vaccinate high-risk workers.
Life in China, where the virus first emerged late last year, has largely returned to normal following strict testing and harsh lockdowns, but there has been a series of sporadic local outbreaks over recent months.
Shanghai has reported six local infections linked to the airport this month, with most of the cases in the past few days.
Overnight Sunday into Monday, workers in full protective gear ushered Pudong International Airport staff into a multi-story car park to have the virus test, with videos posted online by Shanghai health authorities showing scores of people filing into the facility.
More than 17,700 people had been swabbed by Monday morning in the drive to test airport cargo staff, the official Xinhua news agency reported, and results had come back negative on over 11,500 so far.
Frontline cargo workers will be given regular tests in the future and those in high-risk jobs will also be given vaccines for COVID-19 , Xinhua added, citing Shanghai Airport Authority vice-president Zhou Junlong, who said the process would be voluntary.
China has been giving experimental COVID-19 vaccines to people including state employees, international students and essential workers heading abroad since July.
On Monday authorities said two cargo handlers at the airport who tested positive earlier this month had entered and cleaned a container arriving from North America, without wearing masks, in late October.
China has been rolling out mass-testing campaigns upon the emergence of local cases, and authorities have recently shifted their focus to imported frozen food and other imports, which are blamed for a resurgence of local infections.
A cluster of domestic cases has also been reported in the northern port city of Tianjin, where state media said 2.6 million people are being tested.
WHO advises against use of Remdesivir to treat COVID-19, says drug has no 'important effect' to reduce deaths
A WHO Guideline Development Group of international experts said there was 'no evidence based on currently available data that the anti-viral drug does improve patient-important outcomes'
Italy to receive 3.4 mn doses of Pfizer vaccine in Jan, will provide first tranche to 1.6 mn people
Italy's special commissioner for the virus emergency said he expected Pfizer's authorization from the European Medical Agency to be completed in time for the first vaccines to be administered in January
Second COVID-19 wave in Maharashtra likely in Jan-Feb; govt asks authorities to not get complacent on testing
In a circular, the Maharashtra govt also asked local authorities to ensure there are testing labs in each district and municipal corporation limits