'Shakira in mangoverse': Fruit vendor sings his version of 'Waka Waka' while selling mangoes
The seller urged people to purchase mangoes from him for their children and feed them in 'the raw form' or as 'juice'
Street vendors who sell fruits or vegetables often employ creative marketing techniques to attract customers. In a similar vein, a mango seller in Pakistan sings an improvised version of Shakira’s hit song ‘Waka Waka’ as a promotional gig. In the viral video from Pakistan’s Attock, the seller encourages customers to buy mangoes from him and feed them to their children in “raw form” or “juice”. The clip was shared by BJP’s Temjen Imna Along, the Tourism and Higher Education Minister of Nagaland on Twitter. The seller urged people to purchase mangoes from him for their children and feed them in “the raw form” or as “juice”.
Minister Temjen captioned the post: ‘अद्भुत’ meaning “wonderful.” He further added: “Creativity का पीछा करो कामयाबी झक मार के आएगी which translates as ‘Pursue Creativity Success Will Come Quickly’.”
The post attracted over 53,000 views and 2,683 likes. While others responded with comments.
One user wrote: “I want to buy it, he convinced me.”
Another user said: “Marketing”, boy O boy.”
Other social media networks
On Instagram, a meme page called @hamzachoudharyofficial first uploaded the clip a few days ago. It rapidly gained popularity, garnering 7.1 million views. With his shrill cries of ‘mango, mango,’ the man sang his hilarious rendition of the 2010 mega-hit song. The footage reportedly came from the city Attock, located in the northern part of Punjab province in Pakistan. “Only Attock has this type of talent,” the clip’s caption read.
The fruit seller’s enthusiasm delighted Instagram users alike. A number of users commented on the post.
“This is Pakistan baby,” said a user. “Best sales technic,” said another. “Shakira in mangoverse,” said an account. “This time for fruits wala,” joked another user.
In 2016, another fruit-seller from Pakistan gained fame when a video of him singing Arijit Singh’s hit song ‘Baate ye kabhi na’ from Karan Dara’s directorial Khamoshiyan turned viral. The singer – identified as Tahir Zaman – sang the melody with simplicity, yet captivated listeners with his mesmerising voice.
