Shah Mahmood Qureshi asks UN to launch probe into situation in Kashmir, says threat of 'genocide' looming over state

Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday asked the United Nations (UN) to launch an investigation into the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the spectre of a "genocide" could be looming over the region.

Addressing the 42nd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Qureshi cautioned the human rights body against remaining "indifferent" to the situation in Kashmir after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status, saying it is the repository of the world's conscience on human rights.

Pakistan's foreign minister also said that the top UN rights body should not be embarrassed on the world stage by its inaction over the issue.

"Today, I have knocked on the doors of the Human Rights Council, the repository of the world's conscience on human rights, to seek justice and respect for the people of Kashmir," he said.

"We must not allow this august body to be embarrassed on the world stage. As a founding member of this Council, Pakistan feels morally and ethically bound to prevent this from occurring," he said, adding that in order to do so the body should not remain indifferent to the situation that was unfolding. "We must act decisively and with conviction," he said.

"I shudder to use the word genocide here, but I must", Qureshi said, while calling upon the UN body to take action.

Speaking to reporters after addressing the United Nations rights forum, Qureshi said that he saw “no possibility of a bilateral engagement with India” and also urged the United Nations Security Council to take action.

His statement came a day after UN high commissioner for human rights Michelle Bachelet expressed "deep concern" over the impact of restrictions in Kashmir, and asked India to ease the current lockdowns to ensure people's access to basic services.

India abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

India's move evoked strong reactions from Pakistan with its Prime Minister Imran Khan making provocative anti-India rhetoric, which India dubbed as "irresponsible statements".

With inputs from agencies