World Reuters May 22, 2018 07:05:50 IST

Several killed by Houthi missile in Yemen's city of Marib - Al Arabiya TV

RIYADH (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthi movement fired Katyusha missiles at Yemen's city of Marib, killing and injuring several civilians, Saudi-owned broadcaster Al Arabiya reported on Tuesday.

"The missile targeted a residential neighbourhood in Marib city center," Al Arabiya said, but did not give the exact number of casualties.

(Reporting by Mohamed el Sherif; Writing by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Updated Date: May 22, 2018 07:05 AM

