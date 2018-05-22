Several killed by Houthi missile in Yemen's city of Marib - Al Arabiya TV

RIYADH (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthi movement fired Katyusha missiles at Yemen's city of Marib, killing and injuring several civilians, Saudi-owned broadcaster Al Arabiya reported on Tuesday.

"The missile targeted a residential neighbourhood in Marib city center," Al Arabiya said, but did not give the exact number of casualties.

(Reporting by Mohamed el Sherif; Writing by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Sandra Maler)

