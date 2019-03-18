Utrecht tram shooting: At least one dead in Dutch city, claims local news report; no arrests yet

The Hague: At least one person died in a shooting on a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht on Monday, the Dutch ANP news agency reported.

Several people were wounded, police said, adding that they are investigating the matter and suspect a 'possible terror motive'.

"A shooting occurred on the 24 Oktoberplein in Utrecht. Multiple people have been injured. The surrounding area has been cordoned off and we are investigating the matter," Utrecht police said on Twitter.

"It is a shooting incident in a tram. Several trauma helicopters have been deployed to provide help."

A shooting occurred on the #24oktoberplein in #Utrecht. The incident has been reported at 10.45 hour. Multiple people have been injured. The surrounding area has been cordoned off and we are investigating the matter. — Politie Utrecht (@PolitieUtrecht) March 18, 2019

Local media showed photographs of masked, armed police and emergency vehicles surrounding a tram that had stopped near a road bridge.

Tram traffic in the area was halted, operator Qbuzz was quoted as saying by the ANP news agency.

