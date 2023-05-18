Several explosions in Kyiv, other regions; residents asked to remain in shelters

The Ukrainian military on Thursday reported explosions in Kyiv and in central and southern Ukraine after air raid sirens sounded across the country.

Kyiv residents were asked to remain in shelters while warnings were issued for other regions, including Zhytomyr west of the capital and Kirovohrad, Cherkasy and Dnipropetrovsk in central Ukraine.

“According to preliminary information, the fall of debris was recorded in the Darnytskyi district of the capital. Data on victims and destruction are currently being verified,” Serhii Popko, head of Kyiv’s civil and military administration, wrote on Telegram, noting that anti-aircraft defences were working.

A fire broke out at a business in the city’s Darnytskyi district as a result of falling debris, and an explosion was recorded in the Desnyansky district, according to Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko.

“The attack on the capital continues. Do not leave the shelters during the air alert!” he implored on Telegram.

Vitali said there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The military also reported “cruise missile” attacks in the central Ukrainian region of Vinnytsia.

Thursday’s explosions came after Russia launched what Ukrainian officials described as an “exceptional” attack that included hypersonic missiles. Ukrainian air defences largely repelled that missile attack on Tuesday.

Since late April, Russia has launched a flurry of attacks, often targeting Kyiv, after a weekslong hiatus.

The military also reported “cruise missile” attacks in the central Vinnytsia region, and local media reported explosions in Khmelnytskyi, about 100 kilometres further west.

An air alert has been put in effect throughout Ukraine, the military said.

With inputs from agencies

