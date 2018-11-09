Seventh body found under collapsed buildings in French city of Marseille

MARSEILLE, France (Reuters) - The body of a seventh victim has been found in the wreckage of two dilapidated buildings that collapsed this week in the city of Marseille, said the city's mayor Jean-Claude Gaudin and fire brigade services.

The buildings collapsed on Monday morning, and emergency services have since been sifting through the rubble for anyone found trapped in the debris.

Authorities had initially said that up to eight people might have been buried in the wreckage.

Rescue teams said their work had been complicated since the collapse had destabilised other nearby buildings in the street, which lies not far from the city's historic Old Port area.

Authorities said they were looking into what caused the collapse of the buildings, described by residents as dilapidated and in need of repair

(Reporting by Marc Leras; Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by John Irish)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.