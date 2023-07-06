Seven kids, two adults injured as Land Rover rams into all-girls prep school in Wimbledon

A Land Rover car crashed into a primary school early on Thursday leaving ‘several people hurt’.

Emergency services are currently treating people at the crash site in southwest London’s Wimbledon.

The Metropolitan Police was reportedly called at 9:54 am when a car slammed into The Study Prep School on Camp Road injuring over seven children and two adults.

The London Fire Brigade was also present at the scene.

“Officers are responding to an incident at a primary school in Camp Road, Wimbledon,” Merton Police wrote on Twitter.

“We were called at 09:54hrs to reports that a car collided with a building at the school. Several people are being treated at the scene. We will share further updates when we can,” the post added.

⚠️Camp Road incident⚠️ We are aware of the incident that has taken place at a primary school in Camp Road, Wimbledon. Council representatives are working with @MPSMerton, @LFBMerton and other agencies. ❗Please avoid the area to allow free access to the emergency services. https://t.co/B9E0cuiLab — Merton Council (@Merton_Council) July 6, 2023

The London Air Ambulance service told BBC that a “fair amount of resources” were requested at the accident site. Response officers and “hazardous area response unit” were also present near the school.

The Study Prep School, according to Daily Mail, is an all-girls school.

Members of the public have been asked to stay away from the crash site.

Police have ruled out terrorism-related links to the crash, saying “An investigation is underway to understand the full circumstances of what has taken place.”

Wimbledon MP @S_Hammond says a major incident has been declared at the Study Prep School in Wimbledon Common. @MPSMerton say “We are aware of several casualties.” Officer tells our reporter the Air Ambulance is on the scene and are “still trying to get casualties out.” pic.twitter.com/gSIZsHTGSB — Riverside Radio (@ThisisRiverside) July 6, 2023

Conservative MP for Wimbledon, Stephen Hammond, told BBC Radio London, “It’s obviously extremely distressing and extremely concerning.”

“There are a number of casualties, I’m not clear how many. I know the area well, obviously. The area is really quite remote, but actually, it’s a road that has quite a number of people that drive up and down it to the golf clubs,” he added.