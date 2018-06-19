Separating families at border a 'moral crisis', White House lying about 'law' to keep kin apart, says Hillary Clinton

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Monday called the Donald Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy that has separated children from their parents at the southern US border "a moral and humanitarian crisis."

Speaking at an awards lunch for the Women's Forum of New York, Clinton said what was happening to families at the US-Mexico border is "horrific." "Every human being with a sense of compassion and decency should be outraged," Clinton said.

Clinton condemned the White House for the way they are handling the crisis in a series of tweets and lying about about 'law' to keep families apart. She also supported ActBlue Civics, an NGO, urging people to donate to support families at the border.

I still believe in the vision we share for our country. We will elect politicians and enact legislation to protect the most vulnerable among us – but first, we have to address the urgent needs of families at the center of this crisis. Give today. Please. https://t.co/VEAP7b5qNo — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 18, 2018

The separations stem from a policy that turns all cases of people trying to enter the country illegally over for criminal prosecution. Children are not detained with their parents when those parents are facing a criminal charge, as per US protocol. President Donald Trump has defended the policy, which has taken nearly 2,000 immigrant children away from their parents. "The United States will not be a migrant camp and it will not be a refugee holding facility," he added. "Not on my watch," Trump said Monday.

Those who selectively use the Bible to justify this cruelty are ignoring a central tenet of Christianity. Jesus said "Suffer the little children unto me." He did not say “let the children suffer.” — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 18, 2018

Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, said she had warned during the campaign that Trump's hard-line immigration stance would result in family separations. "Now as we watch with broken hearts, that's exactly what's happening," she said. The policy has come under increasingly strong criticism, with accounts of children kept in cages and parents not knowing where their children are.

What’s happening to families at the border right now is a humanitarian crisis. Every parent who has ever held a child in their arms, every human being with a sense of compassion and decency, should be outraged. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 18, 2018

Trump has falsely blamed Democrats, and his administration has echoed his stance by claiming it was enforcing the law, with some using the Bible as religious justification. Clinton pushed back on all of those points, saying the separations are required by no law and grounded in no religion.

"The test of any nation is how we treat the most vulnerable among us," she said. "We are a better country than one that tears families apart."

With inputs from AP