Senior US general 'ordered' Twitter announcement of drone strike on major al Qaeda leader
A defense official has said that some of CENTCOM Commander General Erik Kurilla’s subordinates have urged him to hold off on the tweet until there was more clarity on who was actually killed
A senior officer of the US forces ordered that his command should make an announcement on Twitter that a senior al Qaeda leader had been targeted by an American drone strike in Syria earlier this month. However, the senior general in charge of US forces in the Middle East did not confirm who was actually killed in the strike.
According to CNN, the US Central Command — even after nearly three weeks — still does not know whether a civilian died instead.
“CENTCOM did not open a review of the incident, officially known as a civilian-casualty credibility assessment report, until May 15 – twelve days after the strike. That review is ongoing,” CNN reported.
Related Articles
A defense official has said that some of CENTCOM Commander General Erik Kurilla’s subordinates have urged him to hold off on the tweet until there was more clarity on who was actually killed.
“At 11:42 am local Syrian time on 3 May, US Central Command Forces conducted a unilateral strike in Northwest Syria targeting a senior Al Qaeda leader. We will provide more information as operational details become available,” read the post.
(With inputs from agencies)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Philippines defies China, places buoys in South China Sea to assert sovereignty
The step comes amid China's increasingly aggressive actions in the South China Sea as Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr pursues warmer ties with treaty ally the United States
Britain has provided Ukraine with 'Storm Shadow' long-range cruise missiles
In recent weeks, Britain's defence minister, Ben Wallace, and foreign minister, James Cleverly, have been in the United States for talks about assisting Ukraine
PM Modi to make first state visit to the US: What is it? How is it different from other visits?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the US for the first time from 21 June to 24 June on an official state visit. A state visit is made by the head of government or state at the invitation of the US president. A leader can receive just one such invite during a US president’s four-year term