Senior U.S. State Department official confirms release of Lebanon military aid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has released military aid to Lebanon, a senior State Department official confirmed on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, a congressional aide told Reuters the Trump administration had lifted a hold on security assistance to Lebanon, allowing for the release of $105 million. It was not immediately clear why the aid was blocked or released.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis; Writing by Makini Brice)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

