Senior U.S. State Department official confirms release of Lebanon military aid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has released military aid to Lebanon, a senior State Department official confirmed on Monday.
Earlier on Monday, a congressional aide told Reuters the Trump administration had lifted a hold on security assistance to Lebanon, allowing for the release of $105 million. It was not immediately clear why the aid was blocked or released.
(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis; Writing by Makini Brice)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Dec 03, 2019 06:10:51 IST