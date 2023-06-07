Senior Pakistani lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar shot dead in Quetta

A senior Pakistani lawyer, who had filed a treason case against former prime minister Imran Khan, was shot dead by unidentified armed men in Quetta in the restive Balochistan province when he was on his way to the court, local police said on Wednesday.

Abdul Razzaq Shar, a Supreme Court advocate, was killed in a drive-by shooting on the city’s Airport Road on Tuesday.

The lawyer was immediately rushed to the Quetta Civil Hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries on the way. Surgeon Ayesha Riaz at the Quetta Civil Hospital told the media that Shar sustained 16 bullet injuries in the fatal attack.

Senior police official Gul Muhammad said that six unidentified men on three motorcycles were involved in the attack on Shar when he was on his way to the Supreme Court in his vehicle in connection with a case.

Shar was shot in his chest, neck and stomach which proved to be fatal.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Ataullah Tarar condemned the killing and said that Shar had filed a petition in the Balochistan High Court (BHC) against Khan seeking his trial under treason acts.

Tarar alleged that the killing was related to the case.

Quetta Bar Association President Abid Kakar announced a complete boycott of the Balochistan High Court and lower courts along with a three-day mourning period over Shar’s death.

Kakar said that Shar had recently filed a petition in the BHC about threats to his life and that the government should have provided him protection.

PTI rejects allegations

Meanwhile, Imran Khan’s PTI has rejected Tarar’s allegations as “absurd and baseless.”

عطاءاللہ تارڑ کی پریس کانفرنس پر پاکستان تحریک انصاف کا ردعمل پاکستان تحریک انصاف نے عبدالرزاق شر کے قتل کا مقدمہ وزیراعظم اور وزیرِ داخلہ کیخلاف درج کرنے کا مطالبہ کردیا سپریم کورٹ سے سرکاری پریس کانفرنس میں عمران خان کیخلاف ایک اور جھوٹے مقدمے کے اندراج کی کوشش کا فوری نوٹس… — PTI (@PTIofficial) June 6, 2023

