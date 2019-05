Senate Republican leader sees deal on budget caps, debt ceiling soon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he hoped Congress could reach by the end of the day a two-year agreement on budget caps that would also lift the nation's debt ceiling.

"Our hope is to make a deal before the day is over," he told reporters. "The agreement would be a two-year caps deal which would allow us to go forward with some semblance at least of a regular appropriations process. It would also in all likelihood include the debt ceiling."

(Reporting by Amanda Becker and Doina Chiacu; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

