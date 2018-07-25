You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Senate Democrats press for documents on Supreme Court nominee

World Reuters Jul 25, 2018 01:07:06 IST

Senate Democrats press for documents on Supreme Court nominee

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate on Thursday charged that Republicans were "dragging their feet" in providing documents needed to properly vet President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, with Republicans countering that the demand for documents was a tactic designed to delay a Senate vote.

"If Judge (Brett) Kavanaugh is the right man for the bench that the Republicans say he is, if he's a fair-minded jurist that they claim he is, why are Republicans hiding his full record from the Senate and from the American people," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told reporters.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, speaking to reporters ahead of Schumer, said no "delaying tactic" would push a Senate vote on the nominee past election day in November.

(Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 01:07 AM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores