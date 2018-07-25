Senate Democrats press for documents on Supreme Court nominee

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate on Thursday charged that Republicans were "dragging their feet" in providing documents needed to properly vet President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, with Republicans countering that the demand for documents was a tactic designed to delay a Senate vote.

"If Judge (Brett) Kavanaugh is the right man for the bench that the Republicans say he is, if he's a fair-minded jurist that they claim he is, why are Republicans hiding his full record from the Senate and from the American people," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told reporters.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, speaking to reporters ahead of Schumer, said no "delaying tactic" would push a Senate vote on the nominee past election day in November.

(Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander)

