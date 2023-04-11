'Security of our staff members...': Sweden shuts down Embassy in Pakistan for 'indefinite' period

Islamabad: Amid security concerns, Sweden has closed its embassy in Pakistan “indefinitely”.

“Due to the current security situation in Islamabad, the Embassy of Sweden is closed for visitors,” read a statement from the Swedish embassy.

It added, “The Migration Section is not, at the moment, able to handle requests of any kind. Also we cannot send any documents to our consulates, Gerry´s, Sweden or your home address. We understand that this will cause inconvenience however, the safety of our applicants and staff members are of highest priority.”

Please visit our website for updates on Embassy operations and services. 🌐https://t.co/yYpCPVmS73 pic.twitter.com/ppgGHTZeND — Sweden in Pakistan (@SwedeninPK) April 11, 2023

It further informed that at the moment it will not be able to answer questions regarding re-opening of the embassy in Islamabad.

Replying to this, the Pakistani embassy in Sweden tweeted, “Many Pakistani students are applying for Swedish universities this year asked us about the status. We hope they can apply for visa soon. Education is an important aspect of our longstanding relationship and students bridge the two countries.”

Education is an important aspect of our longstanding relationship and students bridge the two countries @SwedeninPK https://t.co/6JuHbPgRyy — Pakistan Embassy Sweden (@PakinSweden) April 11, 2023

Among those who will be affected most by this decision are the Pakistani students who want to get admission to Swedish educational institutions, as the new academic session in Swedish universities is starting in August and the visa process approximately takes four-six months, diplomatic sources told Daily Times.

As per reports, students in the cash-strapped country have written a letter to Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan in this regard.

Also, Pakistanis in Sweden will not be able to apply for visit visas for their families back home.

