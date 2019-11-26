Security forces kill two protesters near Iraq's key Umm Qasr port in south - sources

BASRA, Iraq (Reuters) - Iraqi security forces killed at least two people and wounded over 70 by using live fire to disperse protests near the key Gulf port of Umm Qasr near Basra, police and medical sources said.

The port operations have not been affected so far and trucks are still entering the port normally, port officials said.

(Reporting by Aref Mohammed in Basra; Writing by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Mark Potter)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

