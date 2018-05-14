You are here:
Secretary of State says 'hopeful' U.S., Europe can strike deal over Iran

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday he is hopeful that the United States and Europe can come to an agreement over how to deal with Iran, after President Donald Trump threatened to sanction European companies that continue doing business there.

Speaking on "Fox News Sunday," Pompeo said that the United States was not aiming at Europe when it withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal last week.

"I'm hopeful in the days and weeks ahead we can come up with a deal that really works, that really protects the world from Iranian bad behavior, not just their nuclear program, but their missiles and their malign behavior as well."

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

