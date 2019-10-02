Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirms he was listening in on Donald Trump's call with Ukraine leader

Rome: US secretary of state Mike Pompeo confirmed Wednesday that he listened in on the phone call that is at the heart of the impeachment probe against President Donald Trump.
"I was on the call," Pompeo told a news conference in Rome.
It was Pompeo's first public comment on whether he had heard Trump ask the president of Ukraine to dig up dirt on political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter in the 25 July call.
Pompeo did not say what was discussed in Trump's half-hour conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky.
He also again lambasted Democratic congressional leaders pressing for quick testimony from five State Department diplomats as part of their probe of the Ukraine scandal now threatening the Trump presidency.
Trump also stepped up his personal attacks on Schiff, the leader of the impeachment investigation, as well as the anonymous whistleblower.
"Why isn't Congressman Adam Schiff being brought up on charges for fraudulently making up a statement and reading it to Congress," he asked.
"It is just another Democrat Hoax!"
On Monday, Trump said the White House was trying to get more information on the whistleblower, whose identity is protected by law.
But politicians from both parties warned the president against threatening or attempting to unmask the whistleblower, who was reported to be a CIA analyst.
