Seagulls steal drugs from people in Britain and get high, then dive-bomb alarmed pedestrians

Believe it or not — seagulls in a number of coastal towns of the United Kingdom have landed themselves in a strange situation. The birds who are known for their scavenging ways are now snatching drugs from people and allegedly getting high. They are then dive-bombing alarmed pedestrians before collapsing at their feet.

According to British media reports, the seagulls have been swooping down and stealing the drug colloquially called ‘spice’, causing rather peculiar behaviour and frightening the local population.

Kevin Robertson, a former spice user from Hastings, shared his experience with the bold seagulls. “Gulls will go for anything. They used to come up behind us and grab whatever we had. If we were stoned and completely out of it, the gulls would just take the joint we were smoking and fly off,” he said.

The shocking phenomenon has left many in splits and yet others are wondering how to escape the seagull attack themselves. Incidents have been reported from Hastings, East Sussex, Margate, Kent, Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, and even major cities of the United Kingdom such as London, Leeds, Manchester, and Liverpool.

Spice, also known as ‘K2,’ is a synthetic marijuana designed to mimic the effects of THC, the main psychoactive component of cannabis, according to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The seagulls’ encounters with this substance have reportedly turned them into what some witnesses have described as “psycho gulls”.

One person shared an incident where seagulls, having stolen a bag of spice, went on the rampage, dive-bombing pedestrians before eventually collapsing onto the street.

Azad, another former user from Leeds, commented on the combination of seagulls and the drug, saying, “A seagull and spice is not a good combination. It turns them into crazy gulls.”

The strange occurrences have prompted investigation and the United Kingdom Department of Health and Social Care has been approached for further probe into the matter.

A similar issue has also been observed in the United States. A report from the University of Guelph in Ontario revealed that dogs were the most common victims of THC poisoning among pets. These incidents raised concerns about the unintended consequences of drug use and the disastrous impact it can have on animals and the environment.

