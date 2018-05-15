You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Scottish independence is never off the table, Sturgeon says

World Reuters May 15, 2018 00:07:06 IST

Scottish independence is never off the table, Sturgeon says

LONDON (Reuters) - Scottish independence will never be off the table until it happens, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Monday.

Sturgeon, speaking at Thomson Reuters in London, said that just under half of the Scottish electorate still supported independence.

"There will be different opinions as to whether we should do that now or in five years or ten years time, but with that body of opinion, a constitutional option like independence is not going to be off the table," she said.

Sturgeon said that when there was clarity on the shape of the Brexit deal between the United Kingdom and the EU then she would be ready to give more details about Scotland's attitude towards a new independence vote.

"I'm not sure independence will ever be off the table until it's realised," she said.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 15, 2018 00:07 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores