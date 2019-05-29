Co-presented by


You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Scott Morrison sworn in as Prime Minister of Australia; new cabinet, which includes a record seven women, also takes oath of office

World The Associated Press May 29, 2019 10:58:47 IST

Sydney: Scott Morrison has been sworn in as Australia's prime minister, 11 days after retaining the position in the country's general election.

Along with Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, Morrison was sworn in by Queen Elizabeth's official representative in Australia, Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove, at a ceremony in the capital, Canberra.

Scott Morrison sworn in as Prime Minister of Australia; new cabinet, which includes a record seven women, also takes oath of office

File image of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Reuters

Also sworn in was Morrison's revamped cabinet, which includes a record seven women, and Australia's first Aboriginal federal cabinet member, Indigenous Affairs Minister Ken Wyatt, who wore a traditional kangaroo skin at the ceremony.

While Morrison only became prime minister through an internal party vote in August 2018 in which he replaced Malcolm Turnbull as chief of the ruling Liberal Party, he was returned to the post by voters with an increased majority at the 18 May election.

Updated Date: May 29, 2019 10:58:47 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile


Cricket Scores