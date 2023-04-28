SCO Meeting: Rajnath Singh discusses INSTC freight corridor with Iran's defence minister

SCO Meeting: The International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) was the main item on the menu when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Iran counterpart Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiyani met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) defence ministers’ meeting.

The International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) is a 7,200 km-long multi-mode transport project intended to boost the movement of freight between India and Russia through Central Asia and Iran. It passes through Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe besides India and Iran.

India, Russia and Iran are the founding members of the NSTC and had signed the agreement for the project in 2002.

In a statement, the Defence Ministry said Rajnath Singh and Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiyani discussed issues related to regional security, including peace and stability in Afghanistan.

It added that the International NSTC aims to ease logistic problems in Afghanistan and other countries in central Asia.

“Both the leaders emphasised on the age-old cultural, linguistic and civilizational ties between the two countries, including people-to-people connect,” the statement said.

