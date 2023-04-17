Edible Charge: Scientists create edible battery made of almonds for ingestible medical devices

Medical implants, especially medical devices that need to be ingested can pose a serious challenge for both, doctors and patients. Because these devices are made up of materials that do not decompose that easily, doctors are always worried about taking this route, unless they absolutely have to. Well, all that is set to change, thanks to a team of scientists, who have managed to make batteries for medical devices that decompose, and are edible.

ICYMI: Researchers at the Italian Institute of Technology have created a prototype of an edible and rechargeable battery, made entirely from food products pic.twitter.com/4Yley074Cx — Reuters (@Reuters) April 17, 2023



Researchers in Milan created the rechargeable prototype out of everyday foods with the aim of revolutionising ingestible medical gadgets.

“A pair of electrodes constitute the device’s core… We use two materials, two molecules, to make it function. For the anode, we use riboflavin, a vitamin found in almonds… and for the cathode, we use quercetin. It’s offered as a nutritional supplement and may be found in capers,” said Mario Caironi, project coordinator.

Biosensors, cameras, and medicine delivery systems are already ingestible, but they cannot be digested by the human body. As a result, if issues emerge during the digestive process, surgical intervention to remove the device may be necessary.

The benefit of this device consisting of almonds, capers, activated charcoal, seaweed, gold leaf, and beeswax is that it may be entirely digested without posing any health problems.

Aside from medical devices, other possible uses include food quality monitoring and edible soft robots.

The prototype battery has a voltage of 0.65 volts, which is too low to pose difficulties within the human body. It can power a tiny LED or other smaller electrical devices with a current of 48 microamps for up to 12 minutes.

The team is currently focusing on increasing capacity and shrinking the gadget into a pill-sized container that is simpler to swallow.

The proof-of-concept battery cell was recently detailed in the journal Advanced Materials.

