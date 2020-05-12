ISRO recruitment 2020: Result for scientist/engineer written examination declared, check scores at isro.gov.in

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced the results of the written examination conducted for recruitment to Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ posts.

Candidates who have appeared for the ISRO Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics, Mechanical and Computer Science) examination can visit the official website isro.gov.in to check their results.

ISRO recruitment 2020 examination was conducted on 12 January, 2020 at various centres.

The results are in PDF format and contain the roll number of the candidates who have cleared the written test.

Those who have cleared the written test will now have to appear for interview round.

Details regarding the schedule of interviews to the shortlisted candidates will be communicated by e-mail/through website, ISRO said.

According to a report by The Indian Express, selected candidates will be paid in the level 10 of pay matrix and will get a minimum basic pay of Rs 56,100 per month.

Steps to check the results:

1. Candidates will have to visit the official website isro.gov.in ad go to the career page

2. On the top of the page click on Centralised Recruitment (ICRB), All Locations

3. Under the option reads "Results of the written test held on 12.01.2020”. Select the stream for which you gave the written exam

4. You will be directed to a page which will show your result.

All candidates, along with those who have not been short-listed, can see their individual written test score by clicking on 'Application status link' under Career option of ISRO website.

Direct link to check results:

Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Electronics) - https://www.isro.gov.in/sites/default/files/be001-electronics.pdf

Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Mechanical) - https://www.isro.gov.in/sites/default/files/be002-mechanical.pdf

Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Computer Science) - https://www.isro.gov.in/sites/default/files/be003-computer_science.pdf

Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Electronics-SCL) - https://www.isro.gov.in/sites/default/files/be008-electronics-scl.pdf