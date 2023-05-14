Scholz to Zelenskyy: Berlin will support Ukraine 'as long as needed'
'I have said it many times, and I repeat it here today: we will support you for as long as it is necessary,' Scholz said
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday said his country will support Ukraine as long as needed.
He made the comments during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Berlin for the first time since Russia’s invasion.
“I have said it many times, and I repeat it here today: we will support you for as long as it is necessary,” Scholz said during a joint press conference.
Meanwhile, Zelensky called Germany a “true friend and reliable ally” in his country’s battle against Russia.
Zelensky’s trip to Germany follows meetings in Rome with Italian leaders and the Pope, and comes as Kyiv is preparing a much-anticipated counter-offensive.
“In the most challenging time in the modern history of Ukraine, Germany proved to be our true friend and reliable ally, which stands decisively side-by-side with the Ukrainian people in the struggle to defend freedom and democratic values,” he wrote in the guestbook at the German president’s official residence.
“Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe,” he added in the entry, before heading into talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
Ukrainian forces have been training troops and stockpiling Western-supplied munitions and hardware that analysts say will be key to reclaiming territory captured by Russia.
Once accused of reticence in supplying military gear to Ukraine, Germany has since become a major contributor of tanks, rockets and anti-missile systems.
On the occasion of Zelensky’s visit, Berlin unveiled its biggest armaments package for Ukraine yet, including tanks, missile defence systems and combat vehicles worth 2.7 billion euros.
(With inputs from AFP)
