In contemporary times, it has become customary for hotels situated near forests to offer guests the opportunity to embark on safari rides during their vacation. This has emerged as a popular attraction for tourists exploring national parks or areas in close proximity to forests.

Imagine going on a jungle safari with hopes of spotting tigers, but what if those very tigers began following your safari vehicle? A recent video shared on Twitter showcases a remarkable encounter where a group of tigers can be seen trailing a tourist bus during the safari.

With the caption, “Scary or crazy?”, the video captures the moment when the bus passes by the tigers, prompting them to start following closely. Astonishingly, one of the tigers even grips onto the bus and moves along with it. Despite the extraordinary situation, the passengers remain unfazed as the bus provides ample safety with its protective enclosure.

The video has garnered over 78,000 views, and triggered a flood of mixed reactions in the comment section.

A user wrote, “Well, if they already had their daily meal it would be thrilling to see. But if they hadn’t already eaten… it would be ‘very scary.’”

An account sarcastically wrote, “God…they think it’s meals on wheels..”

Some people said that these tigers must have grown accustomed to the sight of tour buses and simply desired to engage in playful behaviour.

This is not the only time that tourists experienced a scary encounter with tigers. Last November, Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer Surender Mehra shared a video where a group of tourists inside a car observed a tiger from a safe distance. Little did they anticipate the astonishing events that unfolded shortly after. Seemingly perturbed by the intrusion, the majestic creature emerged from the dense foliage with a powerful roar, aiming to intimidate the disruptive individuals.

Mehra noted in the tweet that sometimes, excessive eagerness to catch a glimpse of tigers amounts to nothing more than an intrusion into their natural existence.

