Scarred for life: Ukrainian kids can't play with teddy bears which remind them of their dads, blame mothers for leaving

Exactly a year ago, on 24 February last year, Russia invaded Ukraine. Just like everyone, Ukrainian children had to bear the brunt of the war.

Children from Ukraine did not have an easy year, especially the ones who were forced to flee their country in the wake of an intensifying war. These children have found a new homes in countries across the world, but it has been difficult for them to cope.

Experts and psychologists have told The Mirror that displaced and traumatised Ukrainian children refuse to play with teddy bears and other soft toys because it reminds them of their fathers and grandfathers.

‘Children scratch themselves’

A psychologist, Olena Horoberts, shed light on how the war has altered the way Ukrainian children behave.

“Some children are scratching themselves to make themselves bleed, some are overly aggressive while others don’t say a word,” Horoberts said.

Also read: Short film to be shown in UK schools to highlight plight of child refugees ahead of Ukraine war first anniversary

I find they do not like to play with teddy bears because it reminds them of what they left behind in Ukraine. When I asked them why (they don’t want to play with soft toys) they said ‘because I am missing my father or grandfather,” she added.

The psychologist said that the teddy bear is a symbol of what they are missing and everything they have lost in the war.

‘Children blaming mothers for leaving their dads’

In many cases, only the mother and her children have moved to another country while the father fights in the war.

The abandonment has led many Ukrainian children to blame their mothers to leave their dads back in Ukraine to fight.

Also read: Ukraine teen refugee finds violence at San Francisco school so bad she wants to go back

Teachers in the host countries are also trying to facilitate these children to cope with the new environment and repair the damages made by the war.

The British Council, for example, have been holding conferences with teachers to help them adapt new methods of teaching.

Some teachers have revealed what their Ukrainian children say to them.

“What is the point of learning if we are all going to die?” asked one child.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.