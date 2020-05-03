You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Saudi to take "strict, painful" measures to deal with coronavirus impact

World Reuters May 03, 2020 00:11:07 IST

Saudi to take "strict, painful" measures to deal with coronavirus impact

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will take strict and painful measures to deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the finance minister said in an interview with Al Arabiya on Saturday, adding that "all options for dealing with the crisis are open".

"We must reduce budget expenditures sharply", Mohammed al-Jadaan said in comments published by Al Arabiya ahead of the interview's broadcast.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington and Samar Hassan; editing by Nick Macfie)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: May 03, 2020 00:11:07 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Four things you need to know about Remdesivir, the FDA-approved drug for severe COVID-19 cases

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 02 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 02 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres