Saudi team investigating Khashoggi case leaves consul's residence in Istanbul - witness

ANKARA (Reuters) - A Saudi team investigating the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who has been missing for over two weeks, has left the Saudi consul general's residence in Istanbul, a Reuters witness said early on Thursday.

A group of Turkish police crime scene investigators had left the consul general's residence earlier on Thursday after an almost nine-hour search at the premises.

Turkish investigators had also searched the Saudi consulate for some nine hours on Monday as part of the investigation.

(Reporting by Osman Orsal; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Sandra Maler)

