CAIRO (Reuters) - A Saudi-led coalition struck a navy school in Yemen's port city of Hodeidah, the Houthis' al-Masirah TV said late on Monday.

No comment from the coalition was immediately available.

The Red Sea city is the country's main port and a lifeline for millions of Yemenis.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Leslie Adler)

