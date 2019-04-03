Saudi-led coalition says it intercepts two drones launched by Houthis: SPA

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition intercepted two drones launched by the Iranian-aligned Houthi movement towards the city of Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia, Saudi press agency SPA said on Wednesday.

Five people were injured by debris, SPA added.

Last month the coalition said it attacked drone storage caves as part of an operation launched in January to destroy the Houthis' drone capabilities.

(Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Editing by James Dalgleish)

