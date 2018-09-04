You are here:
Saudi-led coalition intercepts missile fired towards Jizan

World Reuters Sep 04, 2018 00:06:26 IST

RIYADH (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Monday it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired at the southern Saudi city of Jizan by the Iranian-aligned Houthis, who said separately they were targeting a Saudi Aramco facility.

There were no reports of damage by the coalition, in a tweet by Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV, or the Houthis, in a tweet by their al-Masirah TV.

