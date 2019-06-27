Saudi-led coalition intercepted a Houthi drone launched toward the kingdom - SPA

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Saudi Arabia-led military coalition in Yemen on Wednesday said it intercepted a suspected Houthi drone launched toward the kingdom, the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The drone was intercepted in Yemeni airspace after Houthi militants launched it from northern Sanaa toward the kingdom, the coalition added.

The Iran-aligned Houthi militia group, which ousted the Saudi-backed, internationally recognised government from power in the Yemeni capital Sanaa in late 2014, have stepped up missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities this month.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, editing by G Crosse)

