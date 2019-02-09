Saudi-Led coalition in Yemen launches a targeting operation in Sanaa

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Saudi-Led coalition in Yemen launched a targeting operation in the Houthi-held capital, Sanaa, Saudi state TV reported on Saturday.

The operation targeted a location for storing and preparing drones and launch vehicles in Sanaa.

The coalition added that the operation conformed to international law and that measures were taken to protect civilians.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Sandra Maler)

