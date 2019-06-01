Saudi King Salman - We refuse any measures that touch on position of East Jerusalem

(Reuters) - The Palestinian cause represents a core issue for the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Saudi King Salman said in his speech during to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Mecca on Saturday, adding the kingdom "refuse any measures that touch the historical and legal position of East Jerusalem".

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Ali Abdelaty; editing by G Crosse)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.