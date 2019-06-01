Co-presented by


Saudi King Salman - We refuse any measures that touch on position of East Jerusalem

World Reuters Jun 01, 2019 07:06:54 IST

(Reuters) - The Palestinian cause represents a core issue for the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Saudi King Salman said in his speech during to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Mecca on Saturday, adding the kingdom "refuse any measures that touch the historical and legal position of East Jerusalem".

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Ali Abdelaty; editing by G Crosse)

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2019 07:06:54 IST

