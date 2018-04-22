You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Saudi forces shoot down unidentified drone hovering over royal palaces; govt rules out security breach

World AFP Apr 22, 2018 08:52:07 IST

Riyadh: Saudi forces on Saturday shot down an unidentified toy drone that hovered over a Riyadh neighbourhood home to royal palaces, state media said, prompting a security alarm in the capital.

"At 1950 (1650 GMT) a security checkpoint in Khuzama neighbourhood of Riyadh spotted a recreational remote-controlled drone," the Saudi Press Agency reported.

File image of King Salman (left) and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. AP

File image of King Salman (left) and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. AP

"Security personnel at the checkpoint dealt with it according to their orders and instructions in this regard," SPA added, implying that the drone had been shot down.

The statement followed unconfirmed videos on social media that appeared to show heavy volleys of gunfire in that neighbourhood, triggering speculation of a possible coup attempt.

But the government ruled out any major security breach, adding that an investigation had been launched into the incident.

Government officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the whereabouts of the Saudi king and crown prince during the incident.

Security around the palaces appears to have tightened in recent months as powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman oversees landmark social and economic reforms to prepare for a post-oil era, despite the risk of riling religious hardliners.

The 32-year-old prince has also overseen a major military shake-up and a royal purge as he consolidates power to a degree well beyond that wielded by previous rulers.

Last October a gunman shot dead two Saudi guards and wounded three others at the gate of the royal palace in the Red Sea city of Jeddah, according to the interior ministry.

Royal guards killed the gunman, identified by the ministry as a 28-year-old Saudi national armed with a Kalashnikov and three grenades.

Saudi Arabia is also embroiled in a long-running conflict with Iran-backed Huthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen, dubbed by the United Nations as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Huthi rebels have repeatedly fired missiles into Saudi territory, including the capital Riyadh. Saudi Arabia claims to have intercepted most of them.


Updated Date: Apr 22, 2018 08:52 AM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores