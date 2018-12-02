Saudi Crown Prince will visit Algeria from Sunday - APS

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Algeria from Sunday on a two-day official visit, Algeria's Press Service reported on Saturday citing a statement from the Algerian presidency.

The statement said the visit would aim to consolidate relations between the two countries and open opportunities to expand trade.

Prince Mohammed, who was in Argentina on Saturday attending a G20 summit of major economies, toured Arab states last week building regional support after coming under international criticism over the killing of a journalist in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Peter Graff)

