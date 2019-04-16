Saudi Crown Prince meets commander of U.S. Central Command: report

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met U.S. Central Command commander General Kenneth McKenzie in the capital Riyadh to discuss cooperation between the two countries, especially in the military arena, Saudi Press Agency said late on Monday.

They reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and latest developments in the region, SPA said.

(Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

