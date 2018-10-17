Saudi consul general leaves Turkey for Riyadh: Turkish broadcasters

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's consul general in Istanbul left Turkey for Riyadh on Tuesday, Turkish broadcasters said.

Mohammad al-Otaibi left Turkey on a commercial flight hours before his residence was expected to be searched by Turkish police in relation to the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi two weeks ago.

Khashoggi, a prominent Saudi journalist, was last seen entering the Saudi consulate on Oct. 2. Saudi Arabia has denied any role in his disappearance.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu, Writing by Sarah Dadouch; Editing by Dominic Evans)

