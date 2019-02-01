Saudi coalition attacked a storage site for drones east of Sanaa

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen attacked a site used for storing drones east of its capital Sanaa, the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television station reported on Thursday.

(Reporting by Hesham Hajali and Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.