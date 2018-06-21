associate sponsors

Saudi Arabia's women ready to take the wheel from 24 June, after King Salman lifted ban on driving

World Reuters Jun 21, 2018 14:20:52 IST

Dhahran: On 24 June, when Saudi women are allowed to drive for the first time, Amira Abdulgader wants to be sitting at the wheel, the one in control, giving a ride to her mother beside her.

“Sitting behind the wheel [means] that you are the one controlling the trip,” said the architect, dressed in a black veil, who has just finished learning to drive. “I would like to control every single detail of my trip. I will be the one to decide when to go, what to do, and when I will come back.”

File image of a woman driving a car in Saudi Arabia. AP

File image of a woman driving a car in Saudi Arabia. AP

Abdulgader is one of about 200 women at the state oil firm Aramco taking advantage of a company offer to teach female employees and their families at its driving academy in Dhahran to support the social revolution sweeping the kingdom.

"We need the car to do our daily activities. We are working, we are mothers, we have a lot of social networking, we need to go out so we need transport," she said. "It will change my life."

Women make up about five percent of Aramco’s 66,000 staff, meaning that 3,000 more could eventually enrol in the driving school.

Last September, King Salman decreed an end to the world’s only ban on women drivers, maintained for decades by Saudi Arabia’s deeply conservative Muslim establishment. But it is his son, 32-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is the face of the wider social revolution.

Many young Saudis regard his ascent to power as proof that their generation is finally getting a share of control over a country whose patriarchal traditions have for decades made power the province of old men.

For Abdulgader, 24 June will be the day to celebrate that change, and there is only one person she wants to share it with. “On June 24, I would like to go to my mother’s house and take her for a ride. This is my first plan actually, and I would like really to enjoy it with my mother. Just me and my mother, without anyone else.”


Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 14:20 PM

